Flau’Jae Johnson scores 25 points and has 12 rebounds as No. 7 LSU holds off Tulane 85-74

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Flau’Jae Johnson scored 25 points and had 12 rebounds, Aneesah Morrow had 23 points and 16 rebounds, and No. 7 LSU held off Tulane 85-74. Jersey Wolfenbarger scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds off the bench for the 6-0 Tigers. Tulane was led by Kyren Whittington who scored 20 of her 24 points in the second half, and Victoria Keenan who scored all 21 of her points in the second half. The Tigers scored nine straight points on fast-break layups and a free throw in a 75-second stretch of the third quarter to push the lead from 11 points to 20.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.