Flau’jae Johnson scores 17 to lead No. 7 LSU over SE Louisiana 73-50

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Sophomore Flau’jae Johnson scored 17 points and 11 rebounds and junior Annesah Morrow added 10 points and 11 rebounds as No. 7 LSU raced past SE Louisiana 73-50 on Friday night in their first game of the season without All-America forward Angel Reese. Kennedy Paul and Hailey Giaratano led SE Louisiana with 12 points each. The bigger, stronger and faster Tigers bullied the Lady Lions from the opening tip.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.