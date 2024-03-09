Flau’jae Johnson, No. 8 LSU run past Auburn 78-48 in the SEC Tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Flau’jae Johnson scored 17 of her 25 points in the first half, Angel Reese had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 8 LSU raced to a 21-0 lead on the way to a 78-48 victory over seventh-seeded Auburn in the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Second-seeded LSU will face either No. 3 seed Mississippi or 11th-seeded Florida in Saturday’s semifinals. Johnson made two 3-pointers and converted a three-point play to help Auburn take a 15-0 lead less than four minutes into the game. McKenna Eddings led Auburn with career-high 15 points, all in the final two quarters.

