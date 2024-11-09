Flau’jae Johnson leads No. 7 LSU in 95-36 rout of Northwestern State

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Flau’jae Johnson had 24 points and seven rebounds as No. 7 LSU blew out Northwestern State 95-36. Mikaylah Williams added 16 points, Kailyn Gilbert had 13 and Aneesah Morrow 11 for the Tigers. Vernell Atamah had nine points and seven rebounds for Northwestern State. The Lady Demons scored 20 points in the final three quarters.

