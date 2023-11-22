Flanigan scored 26 points, has winning free throws with 9.2 seconds left, Ole Miss tips Temple 77-76

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Allen Flanigan scored 26 points, including two free throws with 9.2 seconds left, and Mississippi defeated Temple 77-76. Quante Berry of Temple missed a 3-pointer from the right wing as time ran out. Hysier Miller got a pair of second-chance free throws for Temple’s first lead at 76-75 with 1:39 to play. Both teams then swapped empty possessions marked by contested, difficult shots before Matthew Murrell of Ole Miss tried to spin in a layup. The ball ended up in a scrum and went off a Temple player out of bounds with 17.9 seconds to go. Flanigan then drove into the lane and drew a foul. Miller led the Owls with 21 points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.