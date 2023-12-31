Flanigan, Murrell lead No. 24 Ole Miss past Bryant 95-78 as Rebels remain unbeaten

By The Associated Press
Mississippi guard Allen Flanigan (7) shoots past the defense of Bryant guard Rafael Pinzon, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rogelio V. Solis]

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Allen Flanigan scored 20 points, Matthew Murrell had 18 and the duo combined for 31 second-half points to help No. 24 Mississippi remain unbeaten with a 95-78 victory over Bryant. The 13-0 Rebels head into Southeastern Conference play having matched the 2007-08 team for the best start in program history, which also equals the school’s longest overall winning streak. Sherif Gross-Bullocks led Bryant with 24 points and made four 3-pointers. The Bulldogs had pulled off an upset of No. 7 Florida Atlantic earlier this season.

