Flames to get new arena under deal between team, governments

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames will get a new arena to replace the aging Saddledome under a deal between the team’s ownership and city and provincial governments. Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. announced the deal, as did the city of Calgary and the Alberta government. The price tag for the arena was estimated at $800 million Canadian. That’s $587 million in U.S. dollars. The 40-year-old Saddledome seats more than 19,000 for hockey games and hosted hockey and figure skating during the 1988 Winter Olympics.

