Flames renounce rights to draft pick Topi Ronni after he’s sentenced for rape committed as minor

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames have renounced their rights to draft pick Topi Ronni after the 19-year-old was sentenced in his native Finland for a rape that occurred when he was a minor. Ronni’s Finnish Elite League Team announced Tuesday that he was given a one-year suspended prison sentence by the District Court of Helsinki, his Finnish Elite League team announced Tuesday. The team said it has terminated his contract. The Flames, who drafted Ronni 59th overall in the 2022 NHL draft, announced later they had dropped him. The 19-year-old Ronni apologized in a statement on the team’s website.

