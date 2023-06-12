Flames promote from within, hire Ryan Huska as head coach

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames have promoted from within for their next head coach. Ryan Huska takes over after five years as a Flames assistant. The 47-year-old replaces Darryl Sutter, who was fired in May. Calgary has changed head coaches five times in eight years. The hiring of Huska is new general manager Craig Conroy’s first major move.

