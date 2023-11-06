Flames’ Mangiapane suspended 1 game by NHL for cross-checking Kraken’s McCann

NEW YORK (AP) — Calgary Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane was suspended for one game without pay by the NHL on Sunday for cross-checking Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann on Saturday night. Mangiapane was assessed a match penalty midway through the first period in the Flames’ 6-3 victory in Seattle. The suspension will cost Mangiapane $30,208. McCann was down when Mangiapane cross-checked his head into the ice. After a brief break, McCann returned to the game. Mangiapane has four goals and three assists in 11 games this season.

