Flames forward Dillon Dube goes on indefinite leave to attend to mental health

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames say forward Dillon Dube has been granted an indefinite leave to attend to his mental health. The 25-year-old from Golden, British Columbia, is under the care of professionals, according to a statement the Flames posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Dube was not in Calgary’s lineup for Saturday’s 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound center was a second-round pick of the Flames in the 2016 draft. He has three goals and four assists in 43 games this season.

