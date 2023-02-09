Flames D Andersson hit while riding scooter, is ‘doing well’

By The Associated Press
New York Rangers center Filip Chytil (72) reacts after scoring a goal against Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Noah K. Murray]

DETROIT (AP) — The Calgary Flames say defenseman Rasmus Andersson is “doing well” after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter in Detroit. The team says he was headed to dinner at about 6 p.m. Wednesday when he was hit while going through a crosswalk. The 26-year-old was taken to a hospital and released after tests. Flames general manager Brad Treliving says Andersson is “doing well” and listed as day-to-day. Calgary was in Detroit for a game Thursday against the Red Wings.

