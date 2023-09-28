Flames center Mikael Backlund signs 2-year extension, named captain

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Center Mikael Backlund has signed a two-year, $9-million extension with the Calgary Flames and has been named captain. Backlund would have become an unrestricted free agent next summer without an extension. Backlund has played his entire 908-game NHL career with Calgary and is the longest-tenured active skater on the Flames. He is the 21st captain in franchise history first player to wear the “C” for Calgary since Mark Giordano was taken in the 2021 expansion draft by the Seattle Kraken.

