Flamengo signs former Brazil and Juventus defender Alex Sandro on free transfer

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian club Flamengo has signed former Juventus defender Alex Sandro on a free transfer. Flamengo said the 33-year-old left-back, who played for Brazil at the 2022 World Cup, signed a contract until the end of 2026. Alex Sandro hasn’t played since May, when he left Juventus after almost a decade, having won five Serie A titles. The defender also lifted the Copa America title with Brazil in 2019 and played three matches for Brazil at the last World Cup under coach Tite, who is now in charge of Flamengo.

