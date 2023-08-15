Flamengo players Gerson and Varela fight during training session

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Another punch-up was reported at Brazilian club Flamengo, this time between players. Local media reported midfielder Gerson and Uruguayan right-back Guillermo Varela fought during Tuesday’s training session as the Rio de Janeiro club struggles to regroup after its Copa Libertadores elimination. Varela reportedly sustained a broken nose. On July 30, Flamengo fired assistant coach Pablo Fernández for punching striker Pedro in the face the day before in the dressing room after a 2-1 win against Atletico Mineiro in a Brazilian championship match. Pedro filed charges against Fernández.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.