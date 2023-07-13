Flamengo ends Arturo Vidal’s contract early pending move to Athletico Paranaense

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian soccer club Flamengo announced on Thursday the termination of its contract with veteran Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal, which was due in the end of the year. Local media has reported the 36-year-old player will join Athletico Paranaense. Neither Vidal nor the Southern Brazil club made comments about the potential move so far. Flamengo said in a statement its fans are thankful to the former Juventus, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan footballer for its services. Vidal arrived at Flamengo as a major signing, but enjoyed little time on the pitch. He won two titles with the club last year; the Brazilian Cup and the Copa Libertadores.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.