Flaharty has 3 hits, drives in winning runs in 7th to lift Utah over Oregon 4-2 in Pac-12 Tournament

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Matt Flaharty had three hits and drove in three runs, including two in the bottom of the seventh inning, to lift seventh-seeded Utah to a 4-2 win over third-seeded Oregon in pool play at the Pac-12 Conference Tournament. Drake Digiorno and TJ Clarkston singled with one out in the seventh. After Digorno was was picked off third by Brady Mullan (4-1), Kaden Carpenter and Hunter Antillon both walked. Flaharty then delivered a single up the middle on a 2-2 pitch. Utah went 1-1 in pool play, which wraps up Thursday when Oregon faces second-seeded USC. Bryson Van Sickle (5-1) got the winning, allowing four hits and one earned run in seven innings. Merit Jones struck out three of the six batters he faced for his first save.

