Flagg’s growth, Broome’s consistency show in Auburn-Duke matchup featuring AP All-Americans

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Cooper Flagg shined in No. 9 Duke’s win against No. 2 Auburn and fellow preseason Associated Press All-American Johni Broome. Flagg finished with 16 of his 22 points after halftime to go with 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. He also showed growth by avoiding turnovers in 37 minutes. Broome had 20 points and 12 rebounds in his latest strong performance. The fifth-year senior was coming off being named AP men’s college basketball national player of the week after leading the Tigers to the Maui Invitational title.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.