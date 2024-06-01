Fladda pitches 8 scoreless innings, Tulane beats Nicholls 3-0 to stay alive in Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Luc Fladda threw eight scoreless innings and Jackson Linn went 2 for 3 with a double, and RBI and a run to help No. 4 seed Tulane to a 3-0 win over third-seeded Nicholls in an elimination game at the Corvallis Regional. Tulane (36-25) plays top-seeded Oregon State — which beat the Green Wave 10-4 on Friday to knock them into the loser’s bracket — or No. 2 seed UC Irvine in an elimination game. Gavin Schulz singled to lead off the top of the second, stole second and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt before scoring on a groundout by Connor Rasmussen that gave Tulane the lead for good at 1-0. Michael Quevedo (5-1) gave up two runs over 7 1/3 innings for Nicholls (38-22).

