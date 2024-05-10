Five-time Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry trying to find out if he still wants to play football at age 31

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Five-time Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry attended the first day of Jacksonville’s rookie minicamp in hopes of finding out if he still wants to play football at age 31. Landry is trying to prove he’s healthy following a nagging ankle injury that cost him part of the 2022 season. He was out of the league last year but insists he’s full speed and potentially primed for a 10th NFL season. He stopped short of guaranteeing his return, saying “we’ve still got another day.” He says “the competitor in me” wants to go out on a better note than how 2022 ended.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.