Five-time Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry will take part in Jaguars’ rookie camp in May

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Five-time Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry is trying to get back in the league after sitting out last season. The 31-year-old Landry will take part in Jacksonville’s rookie minicamp scheduled for May 10-11. It’s a chance to prove he’s fully healthy after dealing with a nagging ankle injury in 2022. Landry has played nine NFL seasons, including four in Miami and four in Cleveland. He signed a one-year, $3 million deal with his hometown New Orleans Saints in 2022 but finished with 25 receptions for 272 yards and a touchdown – all career lows. He landed on injured reserve that December.

