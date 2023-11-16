Five-time champion Australia reaches its eighth Cricket World Cup final

KOLKATA, India (AP) — It’s the eighth Cricket World Cup final for Australia. Pat Cummins made sure his team didn’t let the opportunity slip away in a low-scoring run-chase against South Africa in the semifinals on Thursday. The captain had to bail out his team with the bat as he and Mitchell Starc got the Aussies home by three wickets in pursuit of a 213-run target. Australia will face host India in Sunday’s final at Ahmedabad. The Aussies are chasing what would be a record-extending sixth World Cup trophy.

