Five-time champion Australia gets its first win at Cricket World Cup, beats Sri Lanka by 5 wickets

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Five-time champion Australia has secured its first win at the Cricket World Cup with a five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka with almost 15 overs to spare. Adam Zampa spun out Sri Lanka with 4-47 in eight overs as he helped trigger a Sri Lankan batting collapse. Cruising at 125-0 at one point, the 1996 champions crashed to 209 all out in 43.3 overs. Openers Pathum Nissanka (61) and Kusal Perera (78) were the only significant scorers. In reply Australia rode on half-centuries from Josh Inglis and Mitch Marsh as it reached 215-5 in 35.2 overs. Inglis top-scored with 58 off 59. Australia moved off the bottom of the 10-team table to eighth.

