Five-time All-Star outfielder Michael Brantley retires after 15 seasons with Cleveland and Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Five-time All-Star and World Series champion Michael Brantley is retiring after 15 MLB seasons. The outfielder already has his next job lined up: coaching Little League. He tells MLB.com that “it’s time for me to be home 24/7, watch my kids grow up and not miss important milestones.” Brantley leaves with a .298 career batting average during 10 years in Cleveland and five more in Houston. He hit 129 home runs with 720 RBIs and 125 stolen bases in 1,445 regular-season games. He hit .283 over 62 postseason games, including .327 in two World Series with the Astros. The 36-year-old Brantley was limited to 15 regular-season games in 2023.

