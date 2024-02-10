Five reach double figures as No. 9 Duke beats Boston College, 80-65

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Mark Mitchell scored 17 points and Kyle Filipowski and Jeremy Roach each had 16 points as all five starters scored in double figures as No. 9 Duke beat Boston College 80-65 on Saturday. Jared McCain provided 11 points and 10 rebounds and Tyrese Proctor had 10 points for the Blue Devils (18-5, 9-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who’ve won a pair of home games since last weekend’s loss at rival North Carolina. Mason Madsen led Boston College (13-10, 4-8) with 15 points, while Claudell Harris Jr. had 13 points, Devin McGlockton posted 11 points and Jaeden Zackery finished with 10 points. The Eagles, who’ve never won in Durham in 14 all-time visits, shot 5-for-26 on 3-point attempts.

