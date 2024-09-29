FIU outlasts Louisiana Tech for 17-10 win in a Conference USA opener

MIAMI (AP) — Keyone Jenkins threw a touchdown pass to Eric Rivers and Lexington Joseph scored on the ground to lead Florida International to a 17-10 victory over Louisiana Tech in the Conference USA opener for both teams Saturday night. FIU led 14-0 after Jenkins’ 10-yard touchdown pass to Rivers in the first quarter and Joseph’s 6-yard run early in the third. The Bulldogs rallied within four points behind Jimmy Holiday’s 5-yard rushing TD and Buck Buchanan’s 34-yard field goal later in the third quarter. Alejandro Prado made it a touchdown’s difference with a 25-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter for the Panthers.

