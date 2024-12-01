FIU fires Mike MacIntyre after three seasons, all of them ending with 4-8 records

MIAMI (AP) — Florida International fired coach Mike MacIntyre on Sunday after three seasons, all of which the Panthers finished with 4-8 records. MacIntyre inherited a program that was coming off a 0-5 season in the coronavirus-interrupted 2020 campaign and went 1-11 the following year, but the Panthers never made big strides in terms of wins. The program went 6-18 in Conference USA games under MacIntyre, 3-5 this season. Defensive coordinator Jovan Dewitt will serve as interim coach while the school searches for MacIntyre’s replacement.

