Fitzpatrick stays on a high after Ryder Cup exploits to lead Dunhill Links Championship after Day 2

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Matt Fitzpatrick is showing no sign of any emotional hangover following Europe’s victory in the Ryder Cup. The Englishman has shot 8-under 64 at Kingsbarns to take a one-stroke lead at the Dunhill Links Championship. The European tour event also takes place at St. Andrews and Carnoustie. After a round at each of three Scottish courses, the final round is back on the Old Course on Sunday. Fitzpatrick had Friday’s low round. He was on 13 under par and a shot clear of Scotland’s Grant Forrest and Spain’s Nacho Elvira after a day when strong winds affected the scoring. Fitzpatrick is one of three players in the field who played at last week’s Ryder Cup outside Rome.

