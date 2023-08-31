Fitzpatrick in 6-way tie for lead at European Masters in bid to secure automatic Ryder Cup spot

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Matt Fitzpatrick began his bid to win a third European Masters title and seal an automatic place in Europe’s Ryder Cup team by shooting 7-under 63 to take a share of the first-round lead. The 2022 U.S. Open champion had a bogey-free round and is tied with Eddie Pepperell, Masahiro Kawamura, John Axelsen, Gavin Green and Nacho Elvira. Fitzpatrick requires a finish better than seventh alone to jump above Tommy Fleetwood and take the third and final qualifying place on the World Points List. Other Ryder Cup hopefuls have started encouragingly. Yannik Paul and Ludvig Aberg both shot 64.

