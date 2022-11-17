Fitzpatrick grabs Race to Dubai momentum as McIlroy labors

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Matt Fitzpatrick’s fast start helped him move out in front in the Race to Dubai as Rory McIlroy struggled in the first round of the season-ending DP World Tour Championship. Fitzpatrick birdied his first five holes and finished with a bogey-free 7-under 65 for his lowest round on the Earth Course.He is a two-time winner there. The U.S. Open champion was tied for the lead with Tyrrell Hatton. McIlroy leads the Race to Dubai standings as he bids to be the European tour’s leading player for the fourth time. But he needed a birdie on the 18th just to get under par with a 71 that tied him for 22nd.

