Fitzpatrick brothers set up family showdown over the weekend at European Masters

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — The Fitzpatrick brothers have set up a family showdown over the weekend at the European Masters in the Swiss mountains. Matt Fitzpatrick shot 5-under 65 to move into the lead on 12-under par midway through the second round at the picturesque Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club. The 2022 U.S. Open champion was a winner here in 2017 and ’18. His younger brother will be trying to stop him claiming a third victory. Alex Fitzpatrick is four years younger at age 24. He also shot 65 to lie two shots off the pace. Matt Fitzpatrick is seeking a high finish to secure an automatic place in Europe’s Ryder Cup team.

