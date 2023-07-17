Fitzpatrick brothers finally sharing the same stage at the British Open

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Alex Fitzpatrick has been around for his older brother Matt’s biggest moments in golf. He was his caddie for Matt’s victory at the U.S. Amateur in 2013 and was greenside when Matt won the U.S. Open last year for his first major title. They’re together again this week at the British Open but this time pretty much as equals. Alex came through local qualifying and joined Matt in the field for the final major of the year at Hoylake. They are sharing a house for the week with their parents and practice rounds together over the links at Royal Liverpool.

