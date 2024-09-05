Fitzgerald seventh-inning single breaks up Diamondbacks’ bid for no-hitter against Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tyler Fitzgerald has singled off reliever Kevin Ginkel leading off the seventh inning to end the Arizona Diamondbacks’ bid for a no-hitter. Fitzgerald, one of San Francisco’s best hitters this season, singled on an 0-1 pitch from Ginkel, who relieved Zac Gallen after the starter threw 100 pitches over six innings. LaMonte Wade Jr. followed Fitzgerald’s hit with a two-run homer. Gallen threw 63 strikes, striking out eight and walking four.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.