Fitzgerald scores from 1st on throwing error by Liberatore in 8th as Giants beat Cardinals 6-5

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tyler Fitzgerald reached on an infield single and scored the eventual winning run in the eighth inning on a throwing error by St. Louis pitcher Matthew Liberatore, leading the San Francisco Giants to a 6-5 win over the Cardinals on Saturday.

The Cardinals rallied with three runs in the seventh inning to tie the game at 5. In the bottom of the eighth, Fitzgerald singled off the leg of Liberatore (3-4). He wound up scoring when Brett Wisley dropped down a two-out bunt that Liberatore fielded and threw wildly toward first base and into foul territory beyond the bag, allowing Fitzgerald to score from first.

“We’re here at home in front of a full house, and those are important games to play good baseball,” Giants manager Bob Melvin said. “The fans have supported us all year, and here we are in the position we’re in — and we’re sold out last night, sold out today. It’s a great atmosphere here in this ballpark.”

Matt Chapman had two doubles and all but one San Francisco starter had a hit as the Giants banged out 11 hits. Patrick Bailey finished with two RBIs.

Giants starter Tristan Beck pitched four innings and allowed an earned run and four hits with two walks and a strikeout, but didn’t figure in the decision. The 28-year-old right-hander made his first career start with San Francisco after missing 137 games due to a right arm aneurysm. He had appeared in relief seven times since returning to the lineup on Sept. 1, striking out 13 in just over 15 innings.

San Francisco Giants' Patrick Bailey hits an RBI single in front of St. Louis Cardinals catcher Pedro Pagés, right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jed Jacobsohn

“It was a nice little cherry on top of what was a long year,” Beck said. “To be able to get the start today, keep the team in a competitive spot — we pulled that one out, and it’s always nice to end the year on a personal high note.”

The victory was the 80th of the season for San Francisco, eclipsing last year’s 79 wins. The Giants can finish the season at .500 with a win in Sunday’s game.

San Francisco used seven pitchers in the game, with Ryan Walker (10-4) working a scoreless inning of relief for the victory and Spencer Bivens closing out the save with two strikeouts to end the game.

“I didn’t expect to be closing the game today, but you’ve got to be ready whenever they call you and it was a fun opportunity,” Bivens said of his first career save. “It’s typically not what I do here, so to get another notch on the belt is pretty cool.”

The Cardinals scored three runs in the seventh. The first five hitters in the inning reached base safely. Giants reliever Erik Miller threw 24 pitches to four batters before being lifted. Paul Goldschmidt’s second double of the game was followed by an extra base hit by Brendan Donovan, scoring Alec Burleson and Goldschmidt. Jordan Walker singled, driving in Donovan and tying the game.

Goldschmidt and Donovan each had three hits and two RBIs for St. Louis, which left 14 runners on base and went 4 for 16 with runners in scoring position.

St. Louis starter Andre Pallante went five innings and gave up four runs, three earned, on seven hits. He struck out four.

ROSTER MOVES

Cardinals: Third baseman Nolan Arenado did not start in the contest to ease into the offseason.

Giants: LF Mark Canha exited the game in the first after spraining his thumb by diving back to second base after a pickoff attempt. LHP Blake Snell (5-3, 3.12 ERA) was scheduled to make the start, but was scratched from the lineup late Friday night. The former Cy Young Award winner had a successful second half of the season, including a no-hitter in August. Snell’s future with San Francisco is uncertain, as he is could opt out of his $62 million, two-year contract and elect to test free agency.

UP NEXT

The Giants and Cardinals play their season finale on Sunday with RHP Hayden Birdsong (5-5, 4.66 ERA) making his 16th start for San Francisco. RHP Michael McGreevy (2-0, 2.40 ERA) will start for St. Louis, which closes out the season in San Francisco for the first time since 1960.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.