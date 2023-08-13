Fit for a King: Félix Hernández joins Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame

SEATTLE (AP) — Félix Hernández walked from the bullpen as Aloe Blacc’s song “The Man,” bellowed through the speakers. He stood on the rubber at the top of the mound, put his arms out to his side and mouthed “this is my house.” For this night, Hernández once again commanded T-Mobile Park. Hernández became the 11th member of the Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame. Hernández pitched his entire 15-year career with the Mariners. He made 418 career starts, struck out 2,524 batters and owns the only perfect game in franchise history. He was saddled with some underachieving teams during his career and his turn on the mound was one of the few reasons to regularly watch or show up.

