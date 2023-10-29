Fishel, Shaw score first U.S. goals and the American women defeat Colombia 3-0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mia Fishel and Jaedyn Shaw both scored their first international goals and the United States defeated Colombia 3-0 in an exhibition match on Sunday. Lindsey Horan added a goal for the United States in the second of two matches against Colombia. The two teams played to a scoreless draw on Thursday in Utah. The United States will play just two more games this year, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Frisco, Texas, in early December. Both matches are against China.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.