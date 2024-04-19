First-year Michigan coach Sherrone Moore might display some of his QB options in spring game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Sherrone Moore will have a lot of big decisions to make in his first season as Michigan’s coach, leading the defending national champions after Jim Harbaugh bolted to coach the Los Angeles Chargers. Who he chooses to start at quarterback will be a closely watched issue this season. Moore has a lot of options, including the speedy Alex Orji and experienced Jack Tuttle. Like a savvy coach, and not one in his first year, he dodged a question about whether the job could be shared. Fans will get a look at Moore’s choices in the spring game Saturday at Michigan Stadium.

