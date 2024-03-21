First-year Michigan assistant Greg Scruggs resigns after drunken driving arrest

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan defensive line coach Greg Scruggs resigned less than a week after his arrest for suspected drunken driving. He didn’t coach a game with the Wolverines. Michigan coach Sherrone Moore says said he was notified of Scruggs’ resignation and wouldn’t comment further. Scruggs is a former NFL defensive end who coached Wisconsin’s defensive line last season. He was hired by Moore after Jim Harbaugh left to coach the Los Angeles Chargers. Police in Ann Arbor, Michigan, say the 33-year-old Scruggs was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated early Saturday.

