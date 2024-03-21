First-year Michigan assistant Greg Scruggs resigns after drunken driving arrest

By The Associated Press
FILE - This is a 2016 photo of Greg Scruggs of the Chicago Bears NFL football team. Michigan defensive line coach Greg Scruggs has been suspended indefinitely while the football program and athletic department review details of his arrest for suspected drunk driving. The 33-year-old Scruggs was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 3 a.m. Saturday, march 16, 2024, according to Ann Arbor, Mich., Police. (AP Photo/File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS]

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan defensive line coach Greg Scruggs resigned less than a week after his arrest for suspected drunken driving. He didn’t coach a game with the Wolverines. Michigan coach Sherrone Moore says said he was notified of Scruggs’ resignation and wouldn’t comment further. Scruggs is a former NFL defensive end who coached Wisconsin’s defensive line last season. He was hired by Moore after Jim Harbaugh left to coach the Los Angeles Chargers. Police in Ann Arbor, Michigan, say the 33-year-old Scruggs was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated early Saturday.

