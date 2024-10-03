First-year GM Joe Hortiz continues to refine his recipe for building the Chargers roster

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Joe Hortiz had already earned a nickname from the Harbaugh family before his first game as the Los Angeles Chargers general manager. Hortiz was called “Chef Hortiz” by Jack Harbaugh, the father of coach Jim Harbaugh, after making a series of moves during the final two weeks of training camp to try and bolster the roster. Four weeks into the season, Hortiz has given Harbaugh plenty of ingredients, but the final dish remains a work in progress. The Chargers are 2-2 going into their bye week, the third straight season and fifth time since 2017 they have been at the .500 mark one quarter into the season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.