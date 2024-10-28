First-year coach Mike Macdonald’s Seahawks are hard to pin down after 4-4 start

SEATTLE (AP) — First-year coach Mike Macdonald seemed like a brilliant hire when he led the Seattle Seahawks to a 3-0 start. Then came a three-game skid, followed by a surprisingly easy win at Atlanta that seemed to solidify Macdonald’s team as a playoff contender. After Sunday’s ugly 31-10 loss to visiting Buffalo, where Seattle’s season goes from here is anybody’s guess. The Seahawks struggled in every facet of the game. Seattle can take solace in the fact that nobody is running away with the NFC West. It’s part of a three-way tie for first place at 4-4 with San Francisco and Arizona.

