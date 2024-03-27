First Wembley, then the Bernabeu. Teenager Endrick impresses with Brazil ahead of Madrid move

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
Brazil's Endrick, centre, tries to get past Spain's Robin Le Normand, left and Rodrigo, 2nd right during a friendly soccer match between Spain and Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jose Breton]

MADRID (AP) — It hasn’t taken long for fans in Brazil and Spain to start falling in love with Endrick. The latest Brazilian rising soccer star is off to a great start with Brazil’s national team and already has Real Madrid fans excited about seeing him join the Spanish club next season. Endrick scored his second goal for Brazil in Tuesday’s friendly against Spain at Real Madrid’s stadium. Three days earlier he had made a scoring debut with the national team in a 1-0 win against England at Wembley Stadium to become the youngest men’s player to score an international goal at the famed venue in London.

