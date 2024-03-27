First Wembley, then the Bernabeu. Teenager Endrick impresses with Brazil ahead of Madrid move

MADRID (AP) — It hasn’t taken long for fans in Brazil and Spain to start falling in love with Endrick. The latest Brazilian rising soccer star is off to a great start with Brazil’s national team and already has Real Madrid fans excited about seeing him join the Spanish club next season. Endrick scored his second goal for Brazil in Tuesday’s friendly against Spain at Real Madrid’s stadium. Three days earlier he had made a scoring debut with the national team in a 1-0 win against England at Wembley Stadium to become the youngest men’s player to score an international goal at the famed venue in London.

