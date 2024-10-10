First test as a starter for Patriots rookie QB Drake Maye is difficult Texans defense

By JIMMY GOLEN The Associated Press
New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig]

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots are turning things over to Drake Maye. His first shot will come against the AFC South-leading Houston Texans. The first-round draft pick is replacing Jacoby Brissett as the starter in the hopes that he can snap the Patriots’ four-game losing streak. But he’ll have to do it against one of the toughest defenses in the league. Patriots coach Jerod Mayo says there’s never a perfect time to make a change.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.