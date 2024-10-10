First test as a starter for Patriots rookie QB Drake Maye is difficult Texans defense

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots are turning things over to Drake Maye. His first shot will come against the AFC South-leading Houston Texans. The first-round draft pick is replacing Jacoby Brissett as the starter in the hopes that he can snap the Patriots’ four-game losing streak. But he’ll have to do it against one of the toughest defenses in the league. Patriots coach Jerod Mayo says there’s never a perfect time to make a change.

