First round of PGA Tour Champions’ Regions Tradition starts after weather delay

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The first round of the Regions Tradition has started after a three-plus hour rain delay, the second straight weekend rains have impacted PGA Tour Champions events. The first groups teed off early in the afternoon at Greystone. It’s the first of the 50-and-over tour’s five majors. Last week, Scott Dunlap was declared the winner of the Insperity Invitational after 36 holes, all played on Saturday. Steve Stricker is going for his third straight Regions Tradition win and fourth in the past five.

