First round of PGA Tour Champions’ Regions Tradition delayed by bad weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The start of the Regions Tradition has been delayed by bad weather, the second straight weekend rains have impacted a PGA Tour Champions event. Tournament officials are hoping to start the first round early Thursday afternoon at Greystone. It’s the first of the 50-and-over tour’s five majors. Last week, Scott Dunlap was declared the winner of the Insperity Invitational after 36 holes, all played on Saturday. Steve Stricker is aiming for his third straight Regions Tradition win and fourth in the past five.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.