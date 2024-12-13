First-place Steelers, Eagles meet in battle of Keystone State that is potential Super Bowl preview

The AFC North-leading Steelers travel across Pennsylvania to face the NFC East-leading Eagles in a potential Super Bowl preview. Pittsburgh is looking to snap a 10-game losing streak in Philadelphia, where the Steelers haven’t won since Oct. 24, 1965. The Eagles defeated Pittsburgh 21-0 in the only playoff matchup between the teams on Dec. 21, 1947, to advance to the NFL championship game. This is the first meeting between the team teams when both have double-digit victories.

