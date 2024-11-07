First-place Falcons expect the Saints to be motivated by a coaching change

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kirk Cousins and the first-place Falcons don’t hesitate to list the pitfalls of overlooking the last-place New Orleans Saints. The Falcons needed a last-second field goal to win the previous meeting in Atlanta in Week 4 and now face a Saints squad that is trying to get interim coach Darren Rizzi off to an auspicious start. Cousins says his experience has been that teams often play better right after a midseason coaching change, which only makes this road game against an NFC South rival more challenging. Rizzi takes over for third-year coach Dennis Allen, who was fired this week after the Saints’ seventh straight loss.

