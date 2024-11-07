First-place Falcons aim to sweep their season series with the reeling Saints

Interim Saints coach Darren Rizzi oversees an NFL staff for the first time this week when New Orleans hosts the Atlanta Falcons. Rizzi was promoted after the firing of third-year Saints coach Dennis Allen on the heels of the club’s seventh straight loss. While the Saints fell into last place in the NFC South following last week’s loss to struggling Carolina, the Falcons consolidated their hold on first place in the division with a victory over Dallas. The Falcons won the previous meeting over the Saints by two points on a last-second field goal in Week 4 in Atlanta and now are favored by 3 1/2 points in the Superdome.

