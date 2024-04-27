First night of NFL draft averages 12.1 million viewers, a 6% increase over last year

DETROIT (AP) — The first round of the NFL draft on Thursday averaged 12.1 million viewers on television and digital platforms, a 6% increase over last year. It is the highest day one viewership since 2021, when there was an average audience of 12.6 million. The first round aired on ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes and the league’s digital channels. The league and Nielsen said that 34.3 million viewers tuned in at some point to watch the coverage.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.