First Nations flags to fly at Women’s World Cup venues in Australia and New Zealand

SYDNEY (AP) — First Nations flags will be flown at Women’s World Cup stadiums in Australia and New Zealand after soccer’s world governing body agreed to make exceptions to the usually restrictive FIFA match day regulations for tournament venues. The Aboriginal and the Torres Strait Islander flags will be displayed along with the national flag at all six venues in Australia. The Maori flag known as Tino Rangatiratanga and the national flag will be displayed at all 29 matches in New Zealand.

