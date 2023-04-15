First Mission wins Lexington; Disarm qualifies for Derby

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Favorite First Mission charged past Arabian Lion down the stretch for a half-length victory in Saturday’s $400,000 Stonestreet Lexington at Keeneland, the final Kentucky Derby qualifier. The biggest beneficiary might have been third-place Disarm, whose finish in the Grade 3 race earned six points for 46 total during qualifying season and a possible spot in the 149th Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6. The Steve Asmussen-trained colt had 40 points off his runner-up finish to Kingsbarns in the Louisiana Derby and just needed to finish on the board to move past four other horses.

